PAWTUCKET — After their critically acclaimed production of Ayad Akhtar’s "Junk," Burbage Theatre Company returns for its 11th season with a wildly playful adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless classic "Sense & Sensibility."
Celebrated as one of the best stage adaptations of Austen’s novel, Burbage’s signature penchant for irreverence will be on full display in Kate Hamill’s fun, lively, lighthearted and shockingly complete take on the tale of the Dashwood sisters.
The sisters, sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne, find themselves financially destitute and socially vulnerable after their father’s sudden death. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality.
The play examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?
“Kate Hamill’s adaptation was seemingly written with Burbage in mind," said Burbage Artistic Director Jeff Church. "'Sense & Sensibility' is a strong ensemble piece, riddled with an irreverence that is at once fun and frothy — playing with theatrical convention, lots of doubling and silliness — but that is also deeply felt and true to our human experience, touching on pressures that we still understand and empathize with more than 110 years after Jane Austen’s novel was first published."
"I’m reminded of past Burbage productions — 'The School for Lies,' 'Desdemona,' 'Shakespeare in Love,' 'the Great Gatsby' — and can see the best elements of all of them at work in this play," Church continued. "We have a stellar ensemble led by company member Catia Ramos and directed by Madison Cook-Hines.
"We’re determined to enter the holiday season with a bit of warm laughter and a gentle tug at your heartstrings," he added. Don’t miss it.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
