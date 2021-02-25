WESTERLY — Bruce Harris, a mainstay of Manhattan's Jazz at Lincoln Center and a trumpeter who has been praised by such jazz greats as Wynton Marsalis, is the next artist up — along with two guests — at this week's edition of "Knick Live," the new free, virtual Friday night musical series available each week on the United Theatre and Knickerbocker YouTube pages and websites.
Harris, who is known for introducing some of the finest young jazz musicians in the Northeast, will be joined by Julius Rodriguez on piano and Mike Migliore on bass.
Harris made history back in 2014 when he performed with vocalist Jazzmeia Horn and Jazz at Lincoln Center at the theater's official reopening.
Harris, who was born and raised in the Bronx, has earned a reputation as one of the most important voices in jazz today. In a 2018 interview, Harris said that his love for music began in his home, where the sounds of his grandfather's alto saxophone and New York's storied music traditions of bebop and hip-hop consumed him. Inspired by acclaimed director Spike Lee's "Mo Better Blues," Harris became enamored with the trumpet, and at the age of 13 his musical journey began.
Heavily influenced by Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Clifford Brown and Dizzy Gillespie, Harris performed in the "Essentially Ellington" jazz band competition as a high school junior, earning the opportunity to play alongside famed trumpeter and jazz historian Wynton Marsalis. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree and master's degree in jazz performance at the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College, where he was mentored by trumpet virtuoso Jon Faddis.
Harris has been featured in two Broadway shows, "After Midnight" and "Shuffle Along," and has performed with the likes of Fantasia Barrino, Patti Labelle, KD Lang, Tony Braxton, and Audra McDonald.
The show will be filmed live from the stage at the Knick then released Friday as part of the concert series being co-presented by the United Theatre and the Knickerbocker Music Center. Music-lovers can not only watch Friday's debut video, but also catch up on the first six shows, which featured Ian O'Neil and Chris Ryan of Deer Tick; the Wolff Sisters; Copley, Lataille and Piccolo; Will Evans; The Huntress and Holder of Hands; and Hamilton Leithauser.
The videos are available on both knickmusic.com and unitedtheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.