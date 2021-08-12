WESTERLY — Samara Joy, a New York-based vocalist with a voice as smooth as velvet will join trumpeter Bruce Harris and the rest of a new Jazz at Lincoln Center quintet Friday for a one-night show at the United Theatre.
Tom Foley, the United's Community Music Program Director, said all students of the music school will be given free tickets to Friday's show and an open house for everyone will be held at the music school Saturday morning.
Harris, no stranger to Westerly, helped kick off the revival of the United Theatre back in 2014 when he brought the first Jazz at Lincoln Center musicians to town. He has been a regular visitor — playing at both the Knick and the United — ever since. Harris has also hosted a number of master classes with local jazz students and has regularly brought along some of the most talented up-and-coming jazz musicians — Jazzmeia Horn, Julius Rodriguez, Camila Meza, Clovis Nicolas and Russell Hall —on his trips.
Samara Joy, who won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, released her first album, "It Only Happens Once," earlier this year to the delight of music critics.
"The close precision and frothy power of her voice stand out immediately," wrote the critic and musician Giovanni Russonello. "So does the depth of her comfort within the jazz tradition."
"'It Only Happens Once' is a rarely played tune, best known for Nat King Cole’s dreamy 1943 version," Russonello continued in his recommendation for the album. "But she tucks right into it, as if she’s been singing the song her whole life."
And music has always been part of her life, says the vocalist on her website, or a "pervasive presence," due to the inspiration of her paternal grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, who led the well-known Philadelphia-based gospel group the Savettes.
Her father toured with the renowned gospel artist Andrae Crouch, and her home was filled with the sounds of not only her father’s songs and songwriting process but the inspiration of many gospel and R&B artists, including Stevie Wonder, Lalah Hathaway, George Duke, Musiq Soulchild, Kim Burrell, Commissioned and others, she says.
Harris, who has earned a reputation as one of the most important voices in jazz today, also talks about a childhood full of music and the influence of his family in his passion for music.
He was fascinated and "consumed," Harris says, by the sounds of his grandfather’s alto saxophone and "New York’s storied music traditions of bebop and hip-hop" from the time he was a young boy.
Inspired by acclaimed director Spike Lee’s “Mo Better Blues,” Harris became enamored by the trumpet at the age of 13 when his musical journey started in earnest. Heavily influenced by Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Clifford Brown and Dizzy Gillespie, Harris performed in the “Essentially Ellington” jazz band competition as a high school junior and earned the opportunity to play alongside famed trumpeter and jazz historian Wynton Marsalis. Harris went on to earn a bachelor's degree and a master's in Jazz Performance at the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College, where he was mentored by trumpet virtuoso Jon Faddis, and where he himself is a lecturer today.
Known as a joyful performer filled with "undeniable passion and youthful energy," Harris has played at many of New York’s premier music venues and jazz clubs, such as Smalls, Smoke Jazz Club, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Ginny’s Supper Club, Minton’s and Rockwood Music Hall. He has made appearances on CBS’s "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." In addition, he has appeared alongside a long list of legendary performers, including Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Dave Brubeck, Billy Taylor, the Count Basie Orchestra, Michael Feinstein, Barry Harris, Roy Hargrove and Tony Bennett. In 2013, for Ebony Magazine, Wynton Marsalis highlighted Harris as one of the five important young jazz musicians you should know. He has also has been featured in two Broadway shows: "After Midnight," and "Shuffle Along," performing with the likes of Fantasia Barrino, Patti Labelle, KD Lang, Tony Braxton and Audra McDonald. Harris has also compiled an eclectic list of collaborations with notable artists, including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Seth MacFarlane, Prairie Home Companion, Harry Connick Jr., and hip-hop artist DJ Premiere.
