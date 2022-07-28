WESTERLY — Trumpet player, performer and composer Bruce Harris returns to the United Theatre Saturday for his ninth visit.
Harris will be accompanied by Brendan Skidmore, an in-demand tenor saxophonist, and vocalist Chelsea Baratz, a pair of the brightest new voices on the jazz and R&B scene.
Skidmore, a songwriter, vocalist, keyboardist and recording engineer, is a San Francisco native who performs his unique blend of folk, soul and jazz throughout New York City. Skidmore "consistently delivers an electrifying live performance packed with spontaneity, improvisation, and soul."
Baratz, a modern saxophonist, vocalist, composer, arranger and bandleader, is an in-demand session saxophonist and horn section player who works with Matt Schofield’s band and has recorded with Aretha Franklin, John Legend, Talib Kweli, Om’mas Keith, Murs, Locksmith, Ski Beatz, Trevor Lawrence and others.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
