STONINGTON — Norwich native Christopher Faison, a Broadway star who has been heralded by critics as “silken voiced,” “a stage dynamo” and “downright thrilling," will head to La Grua Center next week to perform a cabaret act.
Through a series of stories and songs, Faison will take the audience on a musical journey and end with a question-and-answer session.
The Connecticut native-turned-New Yorker has been entertaining audiences across the globe for more than two decades. He made his mark as a local favorite at an early age, having garnered high praise as a student at Norwich Free Academy. There he performed in numerous choir concerts, brought many a laugh in "The Robber Bridegroom" and brought down the house in "Dreamgirls."
He auditioned for the Connecticut All-State Choir Competition and placed fourth out of 122 tenors. He represented the state in the All-New England Choir concert, where he was a featured soloist. Upon graduation, he attended Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University. There he was a double major in musical theater and Theater for Youth, with a minor in voice and piano. He appeared in “The Little Princess” and “The Mikado” and under the direction of Grammy Award-winner Michael Forest, he won the first place award for "Musical Theater College Male" by the National Association of Teachers of Singing for the state of Virginia, and the second place award for "Musical Theater College Male for the Mid-Atlantic Region."
In 1998 he became a member of the world organization Up with People, which afforded him the opportunity to hone his talent on an international level. He performed as a featured singer in Austria, Belgium and France in addition to 25 of the United States and performed a command performance for Dr. Toyoda of the Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan.
Faison made his Broadway debut in "My Fair Lady" as a member of the “Loverly” Quartet, and was the understudy for Freddy Eynsford-Hill. He has also toured the country in "My Fair Lady," "The Book of Mormon" and "Hello, Dolly!"
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
