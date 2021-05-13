PROVIDENCE — Theatre lovers and fans of the Providence Performing Arts Center will be happy to know that Broadway is coming back to the iconic 3,100-seat, world class venue located in the heart of Providence’s arts and entertainment district.
The theater unveiled its plans for the 44th season last week which will kick off in October with "Pretty Woman: The Musical," followed by a two-week return engagement of "Hamilton."
“We have been touched by everyone’s support and good wishes over the past year as we have been planning the return of Broadway shows to our stage," said J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, the center's president during a press conference. "We can’t wait to welcome everyone back at PPAC so that we can enjoy live theatre together again!”
The second-largest theatre of its kind in the country, the Loew’s Theatre Building — the arts center's historic home — opened in October 1928 and has been applauded for its beauty and grandeur. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been ranked by Pollstar as one of the "Top Venues" in the world.
PPAC's Broadway series will also include "The Prom," "Oklahoma!," "Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations," and "My Fair Lady." Looking ahead to 2022, the center's lineup will include "Rent, the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour," "An Officer and a Gentleman," and "Blue Man Group."
While announcing the theatre’s upcoming Broadway schedule, Singleton also announced the completion of the theatre’s façade restoration project along with the newest accreditation.
Both the Providence Performing Arts Center and the Veterans Memorial Auditorium have achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council Star accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. PPAC and The VETS are the first performing arts theatres in New England to achieve full GBAC STAR accreditation, Singleton said.
Under the guidance of the council, a worldwide cleaning industry association, both facilities have implemented the most stringent protocols possible for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention. As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, the council helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that both facilities implement best practices to prepare for, respond to, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.
"We are pleased to be one of the first performing arts theatres in New England to receive [this] accreditation," said the arts center's General Manager Alan Chille. "This is a great achievement for PPAC and The VETS. Our patrons can rest assured that we are following the best health and safety protocols for when they return to PPAC in October for our season opener, "Pretty Woman" The Musical."
"We cannot wait to welcome guests back to The VETS,” added The VETS General Manager Dan Schwartz. “The GBAC STAR accreditation ensures our commitment to the highest health and safety standards in the industry for our returning patrons, artists, and staff.”
GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger said the accreditation "empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments."
"By taking this important step," she added, the two facilities have received "third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”
To see PPAC’s season line-up or to order tickets, visit https://www.ppacri.org/events-tickets/2021-2022-season.
