NEW LONDON — “Breaking Glass,” a work-in-progress reading of a new one-woman play, will be presented by Be Well Productions at Lyman Allyn Art Museum’s First Free Saturday next week. Inspired by Victorian photographer Julia Margaret Cameron, and written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, the production is a free, three-part event that will begin with a reading of the play and be followed by a panel discussion and a reception with the artists with light refreshments and soft beverages.
Cameron took up photography at 48 and produced 900 photographs in a 12-year period, capturing "famous men and fair women" in portraits and tableaus. By experimenting with the art form, she was among the first art photographers and credited with creating the first "close-ups," yet, as a woman, she faced fierce criticism.
In the play, which is set in 1874, prior to Cameron's return to India, the audience is invited into Cameron's Glass House to sit for one of her photographs.
"Breaking Glass” is directed by Kato McNickle, with production stage management by Carin Jennie Estey.
The panel discussion, "Breaking Glass Ceilings: Women in the Arts over 40," will be moderated by Palzere-Rae, and will feature Catherine Christiano, an artist whose exhibit, "Album of Flowers | Interesting Times" is now at the Lyman Allyn; Cynthia Cooper, New York City-based playwright and founding member of Honor Roll!, an advocacy organization for women and playwrights over the age of 40; and local filmmaker Wendy Wilkins.
All events are free. Registration is encouraged to guarantee seating; walk-ins welcome. For more information and to register, visit www.bit.ly/BreakingGlass110522.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
