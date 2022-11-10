WESTERLY — Darlingside, a four-person, Boston-based indie folk band long praised for their harmonies and intelligent songwriting, will arrive in Westerly next week to perform at the United Theatre with Maine musician Louisa Stancioff, who will open the show.
Darlingside's band members — Dave Senft (vocals, bass), Don Mitchell (vocals, guitar, banjo), Auyon Mukharji (vocals, violin, mandolin) and Harris Paseltiner (vocals, cello, guitar) — are known for their dynamic presence.
NPR described their music as “exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop,” whose "dynamic presence (crowded tightly together onstage) have made them a live-performance favorite."
Darlingside's first album, "Birds Say," released in 2015, focuses on the past through nostalgia. Their second album, 2018's "Extralife" contemplates uncertain futures.
In their third and most recent, "Fish Pond Fish," the musicians stand firmly in the present, looking at what’s here, now, and have created a natural history in song — taking listeners into gardens, almond groves, orchard rows, down to the ocean floor and under stars.
The band started recording "Fish Pond Fish" in late 2019, when they moved into Tarquin Studios — the residential studio of Grammy Award-winning producer Peter Kati. Living and working together brought them to their very early years under one roof in Hadley, Massachusetts, which had seeded the origins of their intimate collaboration, according to a press statement. At Katis’ suggestion, many components of the initial demos were preserved as layers in the produced tracks to retain the spirit of the initial recordings, resulting in a collection of songs that is simultaneously the most bedroom-tracked and production-heavy full-length album that the band has yet released.
The album showcases their broader storytelling abilities, according to a band biography. "Nature is a looking glass, the songs suggest, with tracks like "Ocean Bed," "Green + Evergreen," "Mountain + Sea," and "Crystal Caving" making metaphors of their titles. An experience of nature is an experience of self; an experience of self is one of natural change cut and complemented by stasis."
Stancioff, originally from Chesterville, Maine, has lived a transient last 10 years working seasonal jobs and playing and witnessing music in small towns from Asheville, North Carolina, to Camden, Maine, the place she calls home.
Her songs, of the folk genre, often tell stories based on personal experience, embellished with fictional narrative and magical elements and rich with her Bulgarian heritage. Stancioff said she grew up "singing the ethereal, often dissonant traditional music with her family."
