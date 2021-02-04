From virtual chats to Q&As with authors, book lovers have a number of exciting events to choose from in the days ahead.
On Tuesday at 6 p.m., La Grua Center in Stonington will feature a "Virtual Chat: Writing, Reading, and Racism: Celebrating Today’s Best Mystery Authors" a program of readings and discussions around the creative life, designed to deal with the question, "What is it like being an author of color in an ever changing world?"
Moderated by Manju Soni, the program will feature some of the best crime writers of today including Kellye Garrett, S. A Cosby, and David Heska Wanbli Weiden.
Tickets are $10 each and available at lagruacenter.org/event/detail/2021/2/9/6/00/pm/690-v_crimewritersofcolor.
A private link to the event will be shared with ticket holders approximately two hours prior to the start of the event, and again 15 minutes before the start of the event. Tickets $10.
Also on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Savoy Bookshop and Café, Bank Square Books and HQN Books will host a special virtual event for Suisan Mallery’s "The Vineyard at Painted Moon." Mallery, a bestselling author of novels about the relationships that define women's lives — family, friendship and romance — will be in conversation with author Katherine Center.
Tickets are $30 and include access to the virtual event and a signed copy of the book.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Annie Philbrick, the owner of Bank Square Books and Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a Q&A with Laird Hunt, about his novel, "Zorrie."
Hunt's novel offers a "profound and intimate portrait of the dreams that propel one tenacious woman onward and the losses that she cannot outrun."
Spanning an entire lifetime, a life convulsed and transformed by the events of the 20th century, the book is said to offer "a profound and intimate portrait of the dreams that propel one tenacious woman onward and the losses that she cannot outrun."
Set against a harsh, gorgeous, quintessentially American landscape, "Zorrie," is being praised as a "deeply empathetic and poetic novel that belongs on a shelf with the classics of Willa Cather, Marilynne Robinson, and Elizabeth Strout.
"I loved Zorrie," said Philbrick, "She reminds me a bit of Olive Kitteridge with a little more kindness and love.”
To register for events at Savoy, visit banksquarebooks.com.
