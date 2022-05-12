WESTERLY — Authors Karen White, Lauren Willig and Beatriz Williams kick off the Summer Author Series at Ocean House next Monday to talk about their newly published collaboration, "The Lost Summers of Newport."
The series, moderated by Ocean House owner and author Deborah Goodrich Royce, will take place in the Seaside Ballroom and will feature discussions with local authors, talking about their newly-published memoirs and novels.
The series will continue on June 22 with "The Summer of Lost and Found" author Mary Alice Monroe and continue on June 29 with "This Time Tomorrow" author Emma Straub.
On July 6, "Can’t Look Away" author Carola Lovering will join Royce, followed by a July 13 visit by "The Lost Boys of Montauk" author Amanda M. Fairbanks.
On July 20, Royce will be joined by John D. Kuhns, author of "They Call Me Ishmael."
Copies of the authors' books will be included in the ticket prices, which range from $25-$38 per person.
Ocean House will also be hosting a series of art talks and presentations for guests and the community called "In Conversation with Stephen Lash," which kicks off on May 22 at 3 p.m. with a program called "Fakes and Forgeries."
Lash, chairman emeritus of Christie’s Americas, will be joined by John Hawley, a senior specialist in old master paintings at Christie’s, and Matthew Hargraves, chief curator at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.
The discussion will center around "fascinating tales of the scandalous world of fine art fakes and forgeries," since, "art forgeries and the people behind them have been a topic that has captured and kept the interest of many."
The “In Conversation with Stephen Lash” series started in 2019 and has been well received by the community and guests from around the world.
For more information about the series, and other events, visit https://oceanhouseevents.com/events.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
