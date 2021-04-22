WESTERLY — Savoy Bookshop & Café will present an author talk and Q&A with author Kristy Woodson Harvey for her new book, "Under the Southern Sky," in coordination with its sister store, Bank Square Books in Mystic.
"Under the Southern Sky" tells the story of two childhood friends who discover that love — and family — can be found in unconventional ways. Dedicated journalist Amelia Buxton, who has come to terms with her infertility after being diagnosed with primary ovarian insufficiency at a young age, discovers that the embryos of her childhood friend, Parker, and his late wife, Greer, are about to be destroyed. Suddenly she is put in the unenviable position of telling Parker — and dredging up old wounds in the process.
Parker has been unable to move forward since the loss of his beloved wife three years ago. He has all but forgotten about the frozen embryos, but once Amelia reveals her discovery, he knows that if he ever wants to get a part of Greer back, he’ll need to accept his fate as a single father and find a surrogate.
Each dealing with their own private griefs, Parker and Amelia slowly begin to find solace in one another as they navigate an uncertain future against the backdrop of the pristine waters of their childhood home, Buxton Beach.
Harvey, the bestselling author of six novels, including "Feels Like Falling," "The Peachtree Bluff" series, and "Under the Southern Sky," will be joined in conversation by Kristin Harmel, author of "The Book of Lost Names" and "The Winemaker’s Wife."
Harvey, a Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s school of journalism, has been published in numerous online and print publications including "Southern Living," "Traditional Home" and "USA TODAY."
Harvey is the winner of the Lucy Bramlette Patterson Award for Excellence in Creative Writing and a finalist for the Southern Book Prize. Her work has been optioned for film and television, and her books have received numerous accolades including "Southern Living’s Most Anticipated Beach Reads," Parade’s "Big Fiction Reads" and Entertainment Weekly’s "Spring Reading Picks."
She is also the co-creator and co-host of the weekly web show and podcast Friends & Fiction and blogs with her mom, Beth Woodson, on Design Chic.
Harvey, who lives on the North Carolina coast with her husband and son where she said she is "always working on her next novel," said she loves connecting with fans on KristyWoodsonHarvey.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
