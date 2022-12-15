WESTERLY — After stops in Brooklyn and Cambridge, and before heading off to Maine and Vermont, the three musicians known collectively as Bonny Light Horseman will perform at Westerly's United Theatre, although the only remaining tickets are for standing-room only.
There are fewer than 100 balcony seats remaining, according to Bess Gaby, the United's marketing manager, and all guests should arrive early.
Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman and Eric D. Johnson first convened as Bonny Light Horseman in 2018, after each member had already experienced the kind of career about which they once only dreamed.
Mitchell, for instance, had already made a string of albums — even before her musical, "Hadestown," became a Broadway runaway. Kaufman had already worked with a dazzling array of heroes and peers in his capacity as a producer and multi-instrumentalist — from Bob Weir and The National to The War on Drugs and Josh Ritter. And for nearly a quarter-century, Johnson had written intricate indie pop as Fruit Bats.
But Mitchell had never been in any band that wasn’t playing only her songs, Johnson had long been focused only on his band, and Kaufman largely worked to enhance the visions and hopes of others’ bands.
Bonny Light Horseman the band, then, offered that very rare adult opportunity, according to a statement from the band, "to learn something new with new friends, with a safety net waiting beneath as needed."
No net, of course, would prove necessary: Bonny Light Horseman’s self-titled 2020 debut was called "a modern folk masterclass, with the trio reimagining centuries-old transatlantic standards with effortless grace and endless wonder."
Soon after the release of "Bonny Light Horseman" in 2020, Mitchell, Kaufman, and Johnson began discussing their next steps, loosely planning co-writing and recording stints in the months to come. Then came the pandemic.
Then, in the spring of 2021, the trio reconvened with their families, kids, and dogs in tow in upstate New York. Their chemistry remained intact and onward they went. Writing sessions — and two subsequent recording sessions, took place, first at Aaron Dessner’s Long Pond studio and then at their “spiritual home,” the gorgeous and bosky old church called Dreamland. The result was "Rolling Golden Holy," an album called "a trust fall into glory."
They bought a dulcimer, their first full-band purchase, and learned to play it as a trio; every member has at least one dulcimer part on "Rolling Golden Holy," a testament to the new safety net they’ve built together, for one another. It's an album that works with the question of where traditional folk music ends and modern folk music begins, the statement says.
"Bonny Light Horseman has always thrived in rendering fresh wisdom and insight from old models, whether that’s scraps of ancient songs or the spark of ever-entwined voices," the statement continues. "This is a network of mutualism, created for sharing, learning, risking, singing, and playing as one, not as mere sums of fractions."
"'Rolling Golden Holy', then, is Bonny Light Horseman’s testament to interdependence, partnership, and trust at a moment when we crave such connections so much. Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Eric D. Johnson fully appreciate what they have found in one another through Bonny Light Horseman; on Rolling Golden Holy, we get to live inside that magic, too."
