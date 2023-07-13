MATUNUCK — Christopher Campbell, a New York City-based performer and educator, will make his Theatre by the Sea debut this week as director and choreographer for "The Bodyguard," a romantic thriller on stage through Saturday, Aug. 5.
Campbell will be joined by Sierra Lai Barnett, who will serve as both associate choreographer and dance captain and will also appear in several roles.
Nathan Urdangen, who served as music director for last season’s popular production of "Footloose," will return to lead a six-piece live orchestra.
The 21-member cast also features the talents of Jenay Naima in the starring role of Rachel Marron. Naima appeared in the national tours of both "The Color Purple " and "Three Little Birds."
Stage, television, and film actor Robb Sherman will play the bodyguard, Frank Farmer.
LaDawn Taylor, who was recently seen in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" and was the first Black American princess in "The Princess and the Frog" at Walt Disney World, will play the role of Rachel’s sister, Nicki.
Rachel’s son, Fletcher, will be played by 10-year-old Emjay Roa.
Based on the smash hit 1992 film, "The Bodyguard" follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. The show features a host of Whitney Houston classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time — “I Will Always Love You.”
Broadway, television and film actor Matt Wall will play the role of Rachel’s publicist, Sy Spector, and Stephen Foster Harris, who has toured with "Kinky Boots" and "Jekyll & Hyde," is in the role of longtime bodyguard Tony Scibelli. Bill Devaney, Rachel’s manager, will be portrayed by Alfred C. Kemp, best known for his role in NBC’s "Law & Order: Organized Crime," and "The Stalker" will be played by Kyle Braun, who recently appeared in the theater's production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and previous productions of "Footloose" and "Kinky Boots."
Rounding out the cast are Blair Beasley, Kaitie Buckert, Meghan Dawson, Alex Benitez Evans, Jack Gimpel, Ben Horsburgh, Kaléa Leverette, Marquez Linder, Jonah Nash, Taylor Joseph Rivera, Ellen Roberts and Christopher Scurlock.
“I am so excited to be producing this thrilling production,” said Bill Hanney, the theater's owner and producer. “I still remember the buzz surrounding the film when it was released in 1992, and once I saw it, I knew it would only be a matter of time before someone created a musical version for the stage.
"We have assembled a powerhouse cast and creative team to bring this story to life," Hanney added. "It is certain to be an unforgettable love letter to Whitney Houston, the movie, and the music we all love.”
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.