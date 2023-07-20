A REVIEW
The opening-night audience at Theatre by the Sea's "The Bodyguard," which is based on the well-known 1992 movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, went wild for this show, and understandably so.
Who can resist a thriller that's also a musical and a romance and includes such Whitney classics as “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “I Will Always Love You" performed by a powerful singer who's accompanied by superb music and often, a stage full of extraordinarily energetic dancers who move in miraculous sync?
In this case, the powerful singer is Jenay Naima in her TBTS debut and boy, can she sing! Naima, who appeared in the national tours of both "The Color Purple " and "Three Little Birds," plays the role of the independent singing superstar — and single mother — Rachel Marron.
Marron, whose sister, Nicki (played beautifully by LaDawn Taylor), manages her sister's business (and also loves to sing but has to play second fiddle to her famous sister), has a young son, Fletcher (10-year-old Emjay Roa is a charmer). One highlight of the show is the scene where Naima, Taylor and Roa sing "Jesus Loves Me" together. You seriously could melt.
When Rachel is threated by a stalker, her manager, Bill Devaney (Alfred C. Kemp gives an excellent performance) hires a good-looking bodyguard Frank Farmer (Robb Sherman is as smooth as silk), a former Secret Service agent known for his skill. This is something that irks Rachel and her security team, which is headed up by Tony Scibelli (Steven Foster Harris makes for a very funny tough guy).
Frank gets under most everyone's skin — not Fletcher's or Nicki's — but mostly Rachel's ... until the tension explodes, the two fall in love and the plot thickens.
Sherman, as low-key and understated as he may be, is very funny in the scene that takes place at the karaoke bar when he pretends he can't sing. Matt Wall is terrific as Rachel's agent, Sy Spector, and Kyle Braun, as the stalker, is sufficiently creepy.
Congrats to Christopher Campbell, in his TBTS debut, who directed the 21-member cast, also served as choreographer, and was assisted by Sierra Lai Barnett, who served as both associate choreographer and dance captain and appeared in several roles.
The musicians in this show — a six-piece live orchestra led by Nathan Urdangen — are superb. Every time I see Westerly native Jen Christina's name in a program, I know we're in for a night of good music, so I was thrilled to see her name beside "Keyboard 2" for "The Bodyguard," and, as predicted, the music was top-notch. As were the costumes (thank you Alexander Cole Gottlieb and James Nguyen).
An honorable mention must also go to the two young women who were seated across the aisle from us and who began swaying enthusiastically — and waving their hands in the air — the moment the show began straight through to the very end and the last number when they were on their feet and dancing along to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" — along with the entire audience — in a prolonged and raucous standing ovation.
