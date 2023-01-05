NORWICH — Veteran blues guitarist Clarence Spady, a Paterson, N.J., native who began playing guitar when he was only 5 years old, heads to the Norwich Arts Center’s Donald L. Oat Theater next week.
Coming from a musical family and naturally gifted, Spady began his musical journey early in life. Called “the future of the blues” by Bill Dahl of the Chicago Tribune, Spady is known to play "with depth and sensitivity, effortlessly combining blues, jazz, funk, Latin, and rock into his own unique style. His moving guitar play, rough street-edged vocals, songwriting, and live improvisations are highlighted with every performance."
Early in his career Spady’s guitar work was the driving force behind bands fronted by others. While playing in the bands, he began writing and accrued a repertoire of quality blues originals including “Nature of the Beast” and “Answer to the Man.” In addition to his originals, he included covers like the Willie Dixon-penned the Howlin’ Wolf classic “Built for Comfort” and Son Seals’ “Bad Axe” to create his first album, "Nature of the Beast," which garnered him a Blues Foundation Blues Music Award nomination for Best New Blues Artist.
A dozen years went by before Clarence’s next album, "Just Between US" came out, which landed him his second Blues Foundation Blues Music Award nomination for Soul Blues Album of the Year.
Another dozen years and another album, 2021’s "Surrender," arrived, an album described as "a strikingly personal collection on his life, career, and struggles to put his demons behind him" and brought international acclaim and awards.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
