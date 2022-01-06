BRISTOL — Adventure-lovers willing to travel can pack a lunch and drive all the way to the Van Wickle family's gorgeous summer home in Bristol for a sparkling holiday event.
"Night Lights — An Illuminating Experience!" is in its final days at Blithewold, the 33-acre Bristol estate with grand views of Narragansett Bay.
Visitors will be invited to walk through the beautifully lit paths throughout the grounds and discover the stunning custom light displays, handmade bamboo ornaments, and all the beauty that Blithewold’s gardens and arboretum have to offer for three more days, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. The experience closes Sunday at 7 p.m. and is closed to the public on Saturday.
Non-alcoholic cider, hot chocolate, hot coffee, and some hot drinks with a kick provided by RI Cruisin’ Cocktails will be offered.
Preregistration is required. In order to control the number of people on the property at any one time, visitors will be asked to select one of three arrival times. Most visitors will spend about an hour on the property enjoying Night Lights.
Admission is $10 for adults ($7 for members) and $5 for children ($3 for members).
Visit blithewold.org/event/night-lights-an-illuminating-experience.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
