BRISTOL — Music lovers are invited to spread out a picnic and soak up the warmth of the warm sun over Narragansett Bay this spring and summer when Blithewold Mansion, Gardens and Arboretum presents "Music at Sunset," a Wednesday night series of musical performances by Rhode Island musicians.
The series will run Wednesdays, from May through September, from 6-8 p.m., beginning Wednesday, May 19, with The Roger Ceresi Band. The Prime Time Players featuring Chelley Knight are up next on May 26, followed by The Ravers, the Magnolia Cajun Band, Roger Ceresi and Greg LaBoss and French Roast.
Guests are encouraged to bring picnic dinners, chairs and blankets and spread out on the 33 acres of gardens and grounds — including a 10-acre lawn — and enjoy the music and gorgeous views over the bay.
"Wednesday nights at Blithewold are the perfect way to enjoy summer with friends and family," says a release from the Bristol-based museum.
Although it is a perfect spot for social distancing during the time of COVID-19, organizers say, masks will still be required.
Tickets will be sold by carload only. Carload pricing includes up to four passengers, additional tickets must be purchased for additional passengers arriving in the same car. Concertgoers are asked to print out tickets and place them on the windshield of their cars. Preregistration is required.
For a complete list of artists, visit https://www.blithewold.org/event/music-at-sunset-summer-concert-series-2020
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
