NEW LONDON — The works of longtime Connecticut resident Marian "Bing" Bingham — an award-winning artist and printmaker who played a significant, decades-long role in the state’s art community — is on view at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum.
The exhibit, "Locations: Recent Work by Marian Bingham," will be on view through April 10.
“Bing has long been a friend and advocate for the Lyman Allyn,” said Museum Director Sam Quigley. “We are thrilled to present a selection of her recent work, which explores her life-long passion for the arts.”
The Lyman Allyn’s exhibition explores place, temporality, memory, and meaning in her work, according to a statement from the gallery. Shifting between materials and techniques, the artist’s practice concerns formal artistic exploration grounded in observation, narrative and allegory.
The show features multi-panel paintings that offer sweeping views of forests and fields, while smaller canvases depict evocative, poetic spaces. Recent prints and collages reveal the artist’s exploration of seriality, color, form and texture. Still-life and interior views alternate with imaginative scenes that playfully juxtapose materials and effects.
The exhibition will be on view in the Glassenberg Gallery on the first floor as part of the museum’s "Near :: New" contemporary series. Bingham has exhibited at prominent galleries across the state, the country and the world, including at the So Hyun Gallery in New York City, the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., the Luz Gallery in Manila, Philippines, and the Hotel Abbye-Ecole in Soreze, among many others.
Bingham will host an in-person gallery talk on Wednesday, April 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Participants can register by calling 860-443-2545 ext. 2129. Space is limited.
For more information, contact Rebecca Dawson by email at dawson@lymanallyn.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
