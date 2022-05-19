WESTERLY — It will be a good weekend to be outside in Westerly except when it will be better to be inside to hear the Westerly Band perform. The band will perform at a free 2:30 p.m. concert at the United Theatre on Sunday. But first, to the park and to the streets.
Following a two-year hiatus, the 38th Garden Market Fair returns to Wilcox Park again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will include a "festival of plants," a "Kid’s Corner," a "Dish Gardens" section and a URI Master Gardeners information kiosk with soil testing and plenty of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, hanging plants, organic vegetables, herbs and accessories for sale. A number of community organizations will also be in attendance.
Meanwhile, Sunday is also the day for the third Sunday Funday of the year. Sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Sunday Funday takes place on High Street in downtown Westerly from noon to 8 p.m. and features an outdoor marketplace with local pop-up retail shops, live entertainment and expanded outside areas for restaurants, bars, artists and retailers.
The Howling Hound Dogs will perform at Sunday Funday from 12-1:30 p.m., Big Lux from 1-3 p.m., Pop! from 3-4 p.m. and Greg Sherrod from 4-6 p.m.
For more information about the Garden Market Fair, visit westerlylibrary.org/.
For more information about the Westerly Band, including the schedule of upcoming concerts and events, visit https://westerlyband-gov.doodlekit.com/.
For more information about Sunday Funday, visit oceanchamber.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
