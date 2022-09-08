WESTERLY — The Knickerbocker Music Center — or "The Knick" as most locals fondly call the popular music venue on Railroad Avenue — will be hopping this weekend.
On Friday, Will Evans will be joined by Paul Izak for Izak's first show in Rhode Island. The show is a live recording session with a release set for the winter of 2023. Then, on Saturday, the Knickerbocker All-Stars will take to the stage.
The Evans concert is a listening room event being sponsored by KindFolk Records. Izak, who hails from the Hawaiian island of Oahu, is an organic farmer and roots musician whose music brings folks together in a conscious way. Evans, a local songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, is well known for his passion for surfing, the environment and building community, which are always omnipresent in his music.
Izak is featured on a number of Evans' songs. The two friends are looking forward to "sharing song and story as well as recording this show as a upcoming live EP," according to a release from The Knick.
The Knickerbocker All-Stars, a group of talented blues musicians who have been in the business for decades, will be joined by Brian Templeton and guest guitarist Jake Kulak.
The All-Stars have played with such notable performers as Freddie King, Robert Cray, the Fabulous Thunderbirds and Roomful of Blues, as well as their own bands.
Every song on the All-Stars' recent CD was carefully selected to emulate the great blues front-men, backed by a full horn section with bluesy and boogie-woogie piano. The band includes blues heroes Sugar Ray Norcia, Darcel Wilson, Ricky King Russell, Doug James, Matt McCabe, Doc Chanonhouse, Sax Gordon, Brad Hallen, Carl Querfurfh and Mark Teixeira.
The songs are characteristic of the ones played in the heyday of The Knick, first done by early Roomful influences Bobby Bland, Freddie King, Guitar Slim, Cleanhead Vinson, and many others, and this crew reanimates them with authority, according to the Knick release.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.