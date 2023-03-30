NEW LONDON — Connecticut College’s 2022-23 onStage Guest Artist Series will present its final performance of the season with "Big Dance Theater: The Road Awaits Us" Friday in the Palmer Auditorium.
Known for its inspired use of dance, music, text and visual design, Big Dance Theater weaves disparate strands of source material into multi-dimensional performances.
A collaboration between renowned choreographer Annie-B Parson and performance artist Paul Lazar, Big Dance Theater has been presented around the world and won the first-ever Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award in 2007.
"The Road Awaits Us,” a dance-theater piece that reimagines the work of playwrights Eugene Ionesco and Anton Chekhov. The other is “Cage Shuffle,” a dance/theater solo that combines a series of spoken one-minute stories by John Cage with complex choreography in a performance that David Byrne described as “beautiful, profound and hilarious."
"The Road Awaits Us" features two works. The titular work, created in 2016 for Sadler’s Wells Elixir Co., by Annie-B Parson, is staged as a birthday party for a company of esteemed dance elders and is based loosely on an absurdist play by Ionesco.
"Cage Shuffle: a Digital Duet," is danced by Lazar and Miller. While dancing they will recite John Cage’s 60-second Zen lectures on "grandmothers, ad agencies, rabbis, mushrooms et al …."
Under the artistic direction of Parson, a Tony Awarding-winning choreographer, Big Dance Theater creates original theater works that mix and re-mix dance, music, literary and found text, and rich visual designs. Plot takes a back seat to knowing the world through motion, picture and form, and traditional tales by such authors as Twain, Tanizaki and Euripides become both metaphor and frame for the dilemmas of the contemporary, globalized present.
For 28 years, the company has worked to create over 20 works, generating each piece over months of collaboration with its associate artists, a longstanding, ever-evolving group of actors, dancers, composers and designers.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
