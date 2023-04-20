HOPE VALLEY — Diana Kushner and Stephen Smith sat inside their Hope Valley farmhouse one recent afternoon, talking about disappearing sea ice in the Arctic Ocean and their documentary film, "Beneath the Polar Sun," which had its national TV debut on PBS this week.
The film — which documents their expedition to an area 500 nautical miles from the North Pole — is being aired as part of PBS' "Salute to Earth Month."
“Beneath the Polar Sun” premiered Tuesday over the PBS World Channel, will air on local PBS stations nationwide throughout the month of April and is also available for streaming on the PBS App.
Kushner and Smith, who are married and own and operate Arcadian Fields Organic Farm, said "Beneath the Polar Sun” focuses on a critical climate issue that few of us are aware of: "The vital role that Arctic sea ice plays in controlling global climate."
It's an issue about which they are both passionate and one they hope to shed more light upon.
Explorers and environmentalists, Kushner and Smith, along with several others — including polar oceanographer Christopher Horvat of Harvard University — traveled in 2017 to the Nares Strait, a narrow, uninhabited stretch of ocean between Greenland and Canada's Ellesmere Island known as "the Last Ice Area," where the entire film was shot.
The strait, a vital part of the planet's cooling system, they said, is the place where Earth’s largest sea ice floes had been predicted to endure through the 21st century.
The film takes viewers along on the "arduous mission, which culminates in an unexpected and ominous discovery: the large floes the research team was looking for are nowhere to be found."
"This discovery raises the troubling question of how long sea ice can persist on our rapidly warming planet, and what its disappearance will mean for the Earth’s climate," said Smith. He said it begs the question, "How will the Earth keep cool once the sea ice is gone?"
Smith, a veteran explorer, said he was aghast at the changes that had occurred in the ecosystem since his first trips to the North.
“I made my first journeys to the Arctic four decades ago. Sea ice was everywhere and there was no sign that it would ever disappear. Today, all of that has changed,” he said. “It boggles my mind that there’s an area on this planet covered by sea ice all year round. It’s an area that’s larger than the U.S. And still, most of us have no idea how vitally important that ice is.”
Kushner said she was previously unaware of the importance of Arctic sea ice.
“I thought I knew about the Arctic, so it came as a complete surprise to me that sea ice actually matters in my day-to-day life as a farmer,” she said. “The Arctic seems so far way, but it really isn’t. When I learned about Arctic albedo — about how the sea ice reflects the sun’s energy back to outer space — I couldn’t believe that I’d never heard about that before. How could this be?”
“When the sea ice goes away, it’s replaced by the ocean, which is dark,” said Horvat in a statement. “And this dark surface absorbs a lot of sunlight. So, in areas like this where there’s tons and tons of sunlight, 24 hours a day, a transition between an ice-covered region and an open water-covered region represents a big shift in how much heat is entering the ocean.”
The film leaves most audiences in shock and disbelief, said Kushner, with the most common response being, "Why haven’t I heard about this before?”
People who watch the film almost always want to learn more, she said.
The film will also be screened during a joint fundraiser with Climate Action RI on Saturday, April 29, at the Southside Cultural Center in Providence. The screening will followed by a Q&A with Smith and Kushner.
“Beneath the Polar Sun” premiered at the Rhode Island International Film Festival (receiving the “Green Planet Award”), and was co-presented by the Carnegie Institution for Science at the DC Environmental Film Festival.
The film is available for streaming at https://www.pbs.org/show/beneath-polar-sun/.
