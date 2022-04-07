NEW LONDON — Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck arrives in New London Saturday for a concert at the Garde Arts Center.
The 15-time Grammy Award-winner and banjo master is known for his mastery of a "dizzying array of styles," according to music critic George Varga, "from bluegrass, folk and jazz to classical, country and world music."
Fleck's latest album, "My Bluegrass Heart," released last September, has been hailed as "a homecoming in sound" and the third chapter in a decades-spanning trilogy which, by his count, started with 1988's "Drive," and continued with "The Bluegrass Sessions," released 11 years later.
Born in New York City (and named for the classical giants Bartok, Webern, and Janacek,) Béla Anton Leos Fleck first tuned into his musical soul through TV, radio and a lucky encounter on a train ride (just after having received his first banjo from his grandfather) with a banjo player who saw the instrument young Béla was toting, tuned it up, and pointed him to Pete Seeger's book "How To Play The Five-String Banjo."
A move to Kentucky some years later immersed him in the sound's heartland and led to a spot in the acclaimed progressive bluegrass band New Grass Revival. That stint, in turn, led to the "Drive" album (now considered a classic) and the collection of Fleck's core group of bluegrass comrades, including mandolinist and fellow New Grass Revivalist Sam Bush, guitarist Tony Rice, fiddle player Stuart Duncan, bassist Mark Schatz and dobro player Jerry Douglas, who all (except for Rice, who passed away in 2020) appear on "Drive," "Bluegrass Sessions," and "My Bluegrass Heart."
More than anything, according to his website, it was this group of musicians that drew Fleck home to bluegrass the third time. As the years since "Bluegrass Sessions" stretched into decades, compositions that seemed earmarked — consciously and unconsciously— for that gang began to pile up. He was hesitant to begin, in no small part because Rice, who was battling ill health, was unavailable.
"Some part of me had been waiting and hoping for him to maybe reappear, because it was such a glorious experience playing with him, and nobody had really taken his place for me," said Fleck. "Tony Rice was the enabler, the guitar player who made me play the way I wanted to play."
But he didn't want the songs to disappear, either. So he started looking closer at the bluegrass scene and discovered, to his delight, a new generation of players had been flourishing, some of whom he knew — like mandolinist and MacArthur fellow Chris Thile, and multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull, whose Grammy-nominated 2016 album "Weighted Mind" Fleck had produced.
Fleck will perform with Hull on Saturday, along with his band featuring fiddler Duncan, multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses, bassist/multi-instrumentalist Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton on guitar.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
