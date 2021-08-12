WESTERLY — You'll see lots of familiar faces at the United Theatre Saturday evening when an exhibition featuring the work of one local photographer opens officially.
Josh Behan's "Faces of Westerly," the very first exhibit to be hung in the United's new gallery, is part of an event being billed as "Faces of Westerly: A Gallery Show and Storytelling Event Featuring the Work of Joshua Behan," an evening of "storytelling and music featuring diverse and compelling stories and musical performances from Westerly residents along with photographs from Behan’s portrait series."
The portrait series features a fascinating selection of black-and-white photos of artists, musicians, business leaders and community favorites that Behan has taken over the last five years and which created a bit of a buzz around town and on social media when he started the project back in 2016.
"I'm excited," said Behan Monday afternoon via telephone. "I'm really happy to have the show opening."
Behan, who’s had a studio in downtown Westerly on and off for a dozen or so years, said in a 2016 interview with The Sun that the idea came to him one day while he was thinking of all the interesting people who live and work in downtown Westerly ... people he had been stopping to chat with or waving to almost every day for a decade.
Around the same time he began experimenting with studio lighting. He had been bartending at Perks and Corks, he recalled, and shooting weddings on the weekends. But he wanted to expand his photography and work more in his studio. The project began as an experiment.
"It was a way for me to learn about studio photography," said Behan, who began posting the portraits on Instagram and Facebook. He knew he had hit upon something by the response to the project on social media.
He received hundreds of "likes," comments and approving emojis, which inspired him to take more and more photos of folks who contribute to the life of Westerly.
Tony Nunes, the United's artistic director, encouraged him also, and suggested the idea of opening the gallery with the show.
Saturday's program will also include a short speaking program in the gallery called "Voices of Westerly," and a small reception along with the exhibit.
