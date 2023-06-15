WESTERLY — The queen of blue-eyed rock 'n’ soul returns to the Knick this Saturday with a promise to once again "rock the Knick" and "set your souls on fire."
Christine "The Beehive Queen" Ohlman, who famously teased her blonde hair into a beehive in honor of Ronnie Spector as a young girl "and never looked back," will bring her talents and her band, Rebel Montez, to the Knick — along with her legendary voice, towering blonde hair and a special guest.
In an email, Ohlman said Matt York, a Boston-area roots and bluesman, who is "fast becoming a tradition," will open the night with "his special brand of grit and soul."
Blues, roots and dance lovers can join Ohlman, York, Cliff Goodwin, Jon Peckman and "Boston bass god Wolf Ginandes" to "rock the Knick on the last weekend of spring and light up the night," Ohlman said, noting that she and her band intend to help "summer 2023 roll on in," as they "tear up the Rhode Island shoreline in a cool, cool way."
Ohlman, who tours relentlessly with Rebel Montez, "torching clubs up and down the Eastern Seaboard in support of her recordings: 'Strip,' 'The Hard Way,' 'Radio Queen,' 'Wicked Time,' 'Re-Hive, 'The Deep End,' 'Live Hive,' and 2019's 'The Grown-Up Thing'," shared some thoughts in a YouTube video she shared in her email.
"Rosanne Cash and I were talking and she asked me if I've written a lot of sad songs because I've had some loss in my life," Ohlman said, discussing "The Deep End." "It was only when she asked me that I realized I really hadn't written many songs about the joyful side ... this kind of risky side of love.
"'The Deep End is really a record about love and the courage to fall into it," she said.
"There's an interesting juxtaposition in my writing with soul music ... old school soul music, which I am really a fan of," she continued, "but I'm basically a rock 'n' roller, so they kind if get joined together at the hip in some of these songs I've written."
Ohlman says her heart has belonged to rock 'n’ roll from just about the moment she could walk and talk, noting that by the time she was 16 (and traveled from Boston to New York on an overnight train to make her first record, and writing the 'B' side on the way to the studio) she had already become a veteran of the local coffeehouse circuit around New Haven.
A founding member of The Scratch Band — legendary throughout the Northeast for their incendiary and eclectic live shows, and their stark, piano-accompanied version of Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want To Be With You” — Ohlman re-united with a few members in the studios of NBC’s Saturday Night Live to form the SNL band. Ohlman has now been the featured vocalist with the SNL Band for 28 years.
She can also be heard and seen in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” (in a guest-vocal turn on the Rolling Stones’ classic cut “Out of Time”).
As always, the Beehive Queen gave a shout out to one of her favorite venues and its regulars.
"There’s great food from the kitchen, fabulous sight lines, and the best kind of music-loving folk!" Ohlman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.