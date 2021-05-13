PROVIDENCE — Visual artist Becci Davis of Wakefield will join the Wilbury Theatre Group this weekend for the final performances of "Whose Name Was Writ in Water," in what is called "A 360° Virtual Experience."
The three-part performance explores the notion that nature bears witness to history and that water holds the secrets to lost narratives of the past while also documenting the events of the present for future generations.
Presented as a "360° Virtual Experience" using technology by New York-based virtual event production company Musae, audience members will be able to view the production on their phone, tablet, or computer, or may elect to receive a VR headset with their ticket purchase.
"Whose Name Was Writ in Water" features dual narratives woven together — the interrogation of history through an imagined conversation with the artist’s enslaved fourth great-grandmother, and a rite of passage for her teenage son.
Water serves as the technology that connects them through time and space. By questioning the past, Davis said she attempts "to navigate the present through ritual, labor, the exploration of landscapes, examination of old family snapshots and documents, original and appropriated poetry and photography."
"We can’t separate ourselves from the past," said Davis explained in an interview with iolabs. "The past infuses our understanding, our behavior, our relationships and our surroundings."
"Similarly, I look to the future," she added. "While finding the stories that were left for me to discover and retell, I often think about what stories are left in my own wake. This ritual of researching, exploring, dreaming, making, sharing is deeply rooting in place because my relationship with place is reciprocal."
"Place and I simultaneously shape one another," she said. "I like to use the metaphor of a river. The riverbed determines the movement of water, while the force of the water gradually shapes the riverbed."
"As a Black American woman, I am acutely aware of the lack of subjective, non-biased representations of Black culture and family life in the mainstream historic archive," she said. "I also understand that the lives and contributions of my ancestors have historically been ignored or erased. This knowledge is a constant source of inspiration. For me revising and annotating the past, infusing historic narratives with a subjective voice and documenting the present are mandatory practices.”
"When Musae approached us last winter about incorporating some of their VR technology into our work I thought of Becci Davis immediately," said Wilbury’s Artistic Director Josh Short. "Since first witnessing Becci’s work at the Providence Fringe Festival a few years ago, I have admired the intimacy it creates between herself and an audience. I’m very excited to see how this performance comes to life as a new virtually immersive experience."
Davis, who was born on a military installation in Georgia named after General Henry L. Benning of the Confederate States Army, said she finds inspiration in "exploring natural and cultural landscapes, studying the past, documenting her family’s stories, and recording her experiences as a daughter, mother, American and Southern born and raised Black woman."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
