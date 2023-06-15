MATUNUCK — "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," opens this week at Theatre by the Sea, the second show of the theater's 90th summer season.
The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical follows the true story of musician Carole King from when she was a teenaged Brooklyn-based songwriter to her rise as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend.
King, the much-loved songwriter, is known for such unforgettable classics such as “You've Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “Natural Woman."
Michael D. Jablonski, making his debut as director and choreographer at Theatre by the Sea, leads a 22-member cast featuring Monet Sabel, who was the understudy for the role of Carole King last year for the closing company of the national tour of “Beautiful."
Cynthia Weil will be joining Sabel as Alaina Mills in a role she is revisiting from the first national tour of the show.
Tim Quartier, currently a member of the national touring company of “Les Misérables," will play Gerry Goffin, while Broadway’s Andrew Poston will appear as Barry Mann.
Kevin Loreque will be playing Don Kirshner, and native Rhode Islander Melanie Souza will portray Carole King’s mother, Genie Klein.
King is also the creator of such memorable tunes as "One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up On The Roof,” and “You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling."
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will run from from June 15 to July 8 with performances scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m., with special performance times on Sunday, June 18, at 2 and 7 p.m. and a Wednesday matinee on July 5.
