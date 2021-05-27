MYSTIC — Bestselling historical fiction writer Beatriz Williams has a new distinction.
Williams, the author of 13 novels, including "Her Last Flight," "The Summer Wives" and "The Golden Hour," will be the first local author to have an in-person Savoy Bookshop and Café/Bank Square Books-sponsored book launch since the pandemic began.
The launch, for Williams' new book, "Our Woman in Moscow," will take place Tuesday at the Mystic Museum of Art.
“It has become a tradition for us to host a book launch celebration for Williams at the Mystic Museum of Art," said Anastasia Soroko, the events manager for both bookstores. "We’re delighted that after last year, we’re finally able to resume this tradition. We look forward to hosting our first in-person event of 2021 in partnership with the museum and Beatriz."
Williams' new book tells the "gripping and profoundly human story of Cold War espionage and family devotion," Soroko said.
It tells the story of Iris Digby, who vanishes from her London home with her American diplomat husband and their two children in the autumn of 1948.
The world is shocked by the family’s sensational disappearance. Were they eliminated by the Soviet intelligence service? Or have the Digbys defected to Moscow with a trove of the West’s most vital secrets?
Four years later, Ruth Macallister receives a postcard from the twin sister she hasn’t seen since their catastrophic parting in Rome in the summer of 1940, as war engulfed the continent and Iris fell desperately in love with an enigmatic United States Embassy official named Sasha Digby. Within days, Ruth is on her way to Moscow, posing as the wife of counterintelligence agent Sumner Fox in a precarious plot to extract the Digbys from behind the Iron Curtain.
But the complex truth behind Iris’ marriage defies Ruth’s understanding, and as the sisters race toward safety, a dogged Soviet KGB officer forces them to make a heartbreaking choice between two irreconcilable loyalties.
Williams, a graduate of Stanford University with an MBA in finance from Columbia University, worked as a communications and corporate strategy consultant in New York and London before she turned her attention to writing novels that combine her passion for history with what she describes as an obsessive devotion to voice and characterization. Her books have won numerous awards, have been translated into more than a dozen languages, and appear regularly in bestseller lists around the world.
Tuesday's event will take place outdoors on the patio at the Mystic Museum of Art; tickets are $35 and include a signed copy of "Our Woman in Moscow" and light refreshments.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
