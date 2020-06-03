WESTERLY — Back in March, Tom Foley was making plans so his music students could once again showcase their talents at the Knickerbocker Music Center.
Last year, Foley — who owns The Band Room LLC, a music education center on East Avenue — organized the school's inaugural recital at the famed Railroad Avenue music venue, and it was a major success.
With more than 60 performers and hundreds of parents, grandparents, friends and relatives, Foley recalled being "blown away by how awesome" the students were, and how much everyone enjoyed the show and the location.
"We had such a great time ... it was packed," said Foley earlier this week. "We had two shows and I kept thinking how one day these kids would look back and say, 'Wow. we had our student recital on a world-famous stage.'"
"Then came COVID," said Foley, and like all organizations faced with social-distancing restrictions, plans had to change.
Welcome the Band Room's first virtual recital.
"We're doing it digitally," said Foley, a 1999 Westerly High School graduate who graduated from Providence College and was once part of the Providence-based funk band, "Fungus Amungus."
Band Room students — which number some 115 strong — are busy working on their recital pieces, which they'll each submit to Foley, who will then "stitch them all together" for the recital, scheduled for June 14 at 4 p.m. on Facebook.
Although he initially considered the idea of arranging a live recital on Facebook, Foley joked that the expression "herding cats" came to mind.
"I've been surprised how well the kids are doing with their virtual lessons," said Foley, who is also a member of the popular local group Konfin'd along with Kraig Sanquedolce, Pat Kirker, Tony Alicchio and Jan Stein. "Some kids are doing even better with this type of format."
The last in-person classes at the Band Room took place in March. Then came the closures and a change of course for the school, which was incorporated in 2016 and first opened next door to Fret's Music Store on High Street.
Now all classes are virtual, and plans for reopening in a hybrid fashion are in the works.
"I am really happy with how well our teachers made the switch to virtual teaching," said Foley, who has eight teachers on staff who teach 13 instruments "from bass to bagpipes." "They made the switch pretty seamlessly."
Band Room teachers include Kyle Rathbun, drums, trumpet and guitar; Ryan Piccolo, sax, flute and clarinet; Ken Serio, drums; Joyll Smith, voice; Chris Gonsalves, drums; Eric Pettine, trumpet, trombone, baritone horn and tuba; and Robert Armstrong, bagpipes and guitar.
Foley, who teaches guitar, bass and ukelele, said the idea to create a music school came to him after he spent a summer teaching guitar lessons at Fret's and realized he could turn music into a career.
The school has been in a number of spots over the years but landed on East Avenue four years ago.
Foley said he came upon the name for the music center while thinking back to his days as a youngster in the Westerly schools.
"When we were in school, the band room ... and the chorus room next door ... was a safe haven and a second home," he said. "It was a place to learn as well as a place to hang out with friends and play music. At The Band Room, we try to capture some of that environment that we loved so much."
Foley said his students are focused on the June 14 recital, then their upcoming in-person band rehearsal. It will be the first rehearsal in three months.
"As we open, we'll be sort of hybrid," he said. "We'll try an outdoor classroom ... I think it'll be pretty cool to be outside in a tent."
Then, in July, fingers crossed, the Band Room's seven-member student band, PoP, will perform its first gig of the summer during "Green the Beach Day" at Misquamicut Beach.
"We’ve got some practicing to do," joked Foley, who is also a member of the local duo “The Midnight Irish” along with his "partner-in-crime," Pat Kirker.
For now, all attention is on the June 14 recital. After it's over, he said, he'll call the students together for a Zoom meeting.
Foley said one of his favorite parts of a semester's end is getting everybody together for a big group picture.
Since this year's photo, can't be an in-person photo, he's going to do his best for a Zoom photo.
"I’m just so happy we still get to do it," he said.
A Zoom group photo is better than no photo after all.
