Fans of the "Back to the Future" movies can mosey to Misquamicut this weekend to have their photos taken in the Try City Time Machine alongside screen star J.J. Cohen, one of only six actors who appeared in all three of the Michael J. Fox movies.
Cohen will make time to meet fans and pose for photos before the movies are shown at the Misquamicut Drive-in Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Cohen hit Hollywood in 1984, where he landed leading roles in the films "Paradise Motel" and "Secret Admirer." He quickly gained the attention of Hollywood casting directors and appeared in a number of TV shows, including the Sci-Fi Series "V," "Baywatch," "3rd Rock from the Sun," and two very different episodes of "Amazing Stories" (one in the pilot, “The Mission," starring alongside Kevin Costner and directed by Steven Spielberg; the other entitled "Miscalculation," with John Cryer, directed by "Fright Night" Director Tom Holland).
Shortly after starring in the films "Fire with Fire," and "The Principal," he starred in "976-EVIL," the directorial debut of Robert "Freddy Kruger" Englund. Cohen is one of only six actors to appear in all three "Back to the Future" films. He played "Skinhead," part of Biff's Gang in I and II, and a member of Needles’ gang in Part III.
In 2000, he appeared in Cameron Crowe’s "Almost Famous." Two years later, Cohen left Hollywood to form his own real estate investment firm, J. Cohen Capital. Early real estate success allowed him to retire at 42, he said, but he also managed to co-author a book with writer Brian Tracy called "Jump-Start your Success: 23 Top Speakers Share Their Insights on Creating More Success, Wealth and Happiness."
In 2011, Cohen stopped doing personal appearances and speaking at conventions in order to become his elderly mother's full-time caretaker. He returned to the speaking circuit last year.
We asked Cohen five questions, and here is what he had to say:
1) What brings you to Misquamicut?
The "Back to the Future" screenings at the Misquamicut Drive-In tonight, Friday night and Saturday night and ... lobster rolls!
2) You have been directed by some of the greats. Can you share a story about one of them?
Yes, I’ve been very fortunate, Spielberg, Zemeckis, Cain to name a few. But my favorite experience on a set was with Director Cameron Crowe in "Almost Famous." Cameron is one of those artists who has been very influenced by music in his personal life. I started in musicals and my father was in the record business for 30-plus years with an ear for R&B. So when we were on the set, Cameron would play music very loudly in the background while the crew was setting up the shots. This would help tremendously in creating a mood for the actors. Hands down, he was one the best!
3) Tell us a little about your first movie?
It was "Bambi" and my parents took us all out to a drive-in ... oh, you mean the first movie I was in…???? (I am laughing and I hope you’re laughing too!) My first film was a non-union film called "Paradise Motel." It was very long hours and as “Shooter Spinelli," I had one of the lead roles. Was a fabulous time, making people laugh. Plus, I was a bus boy at the time, making $30 a day, so when they told me I would be making $100 a day, I thought I was a millionaire!!
4) How does it feel to be only one of six actors to be in all three “Back to the Future” movies?
I am extremely grateful — I actually turned down quite a few opportunities to audition for big films like "Platoon," "Lost Boys" and "The River's Edge," to name a few. I had my reasons at the time. Diehard BTTF fans know that I was the original choice for Biff, so say the producers and director on the DVD commentary, who had Michael J. Fox originally cast in the role of Marty McFly. Fun facts.
5) You have been in quite a few TV shows too … do you have a favorite role?
Favorite TV movie was "Daddy," with Dermott Mulroney and the late Danny Aiello, about teenage pregnancy. Favorite TV show would have to be a tie between the episode of "Amazing Stories" directed by Steven Spielberg — I played the co-pilot to Kevin Costner’s pilot — and the episode of “V” I did with my buddy Robert Englund (before he became Freddy Kruger.) I would later go on to play one of the leads in his horror directorial debut, “976-EVIL."
