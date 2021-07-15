WESTERLY — J.J. Cohen, one of only six actors who appeared in all three of Michael J. Fox's "Back to the Future" movies, will make time to meet fans and pose for photos for four nights this week at the Misquamicut Drive-in, beginning this evening.
Cohen will make his appearance alongside the Troy City time machine, a replica of the DeLorean time machine from the "Back to the Future" movie series.
Cohen, after he retired from acting, co-authored "Jump-Start your Success: 23 Top Speakers Share Their Insights on Creating More Success, Wealth and Happiness," a book he wrote with writer Brian Tracy, then hit the speaker circuit to talk about the book.
In an interview with The Sun last year, Cohen said he took a hiatus from from public speaking and public appearances to become his elderly mother's full-time caretaker.
Now, two years later, he's back in full swing. Cohen told The Sun that he enjoys coming to Misquamicut not only to greet fans, but for the lobster rolls.
Cohen first arrived in Hollywood in 1984, where he landed leading roles in the films "Paradise Motel" and "Secret Admirer." He said his favorite movie experience on a set was with director Cameron Crowe in "Almost Famous."
"Cameron is one of those artists who has been very influenced by music in his personal life," Cohen told The Sun. "I started in musicals and my father was in the record business for 30-plus years with an ear for R&B. So when we were on the set, Cameron would play music very loudly in the background while the crew was setting up the shots."
Cohen said his favorite TV movie was "Daddy," with Dermott Mulroney and the late Danny Aiello, which was about teenage pregnancy. His favorite TV show, he said, "would have to be a tie between the episode of 'Amazing Stories' directed by Steven Spielberg — when I played the co-pilot to Kevin Costner's pilot — and the episode of 'V' I did with my buddy Robert Englund, before he became Freddy Kruger."
"I would later go on to play one of the leads in his horror directorial debut, '976-EVIL,'" he added.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
