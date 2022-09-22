WESTERLY — A panel of popular thriller writers will join Ocean House owner and author Deborah Goodrich Royce on Sunday for a conversation about books and the thriller-writing process.
Authors Luanne Rice, Casey Sherman, Aggie Blum Thompson and Stewart O’Nan will join Royce to discuss their books and writing processes.
Goodrich Royce’s newest thriller, "Reef Road," is scheduled to debut early next year. The story opens when a severed hand washes ashore in the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach, and the lives of two women — a lonely writer obsessed with the unsolved murder of her mother’s best friend and a panicked wife whose husband has disappeared with their children — collide as the world shutters in the pandemic lockdown of 2020.
Royce has written two previous thrillers, "Ruby Falls," and "Finding Mrs. Ford."
Rice, the Amazon Charts bestselling author of "Last Day," will speak about her haunting thriller "The Shadow Box" and about how far one wife is willing to go to expose the truth — and the lengths someone will go to stop her. Rice's newest release, "Belle Mer," is available in e-book or audiobook format.
Sherman's book, "Helltown," has been called "immersive, unflinching, and shocking," a "landmark true-crime narrative that transports us back to the turbulent late 1960s, reveals the secrets of a notorious serial killer, and unspools the threads connecting Costa, Vonnegut and Mailer in the seaside city that played host to horrors unlike any ever seen before."
Thompson, who worked as a newspaper reporter, covering cops, courts and trials, with a healthy dose of the mundane mixed in, has written for the Boston Globe and the Washington Post. Her latest book, "All the Dirty Secrets," is set in the upscale Washington, D.C., private school scene, where silence can easily be bought and asks "how far you would go to protect your status and your family, and if some secrets should ever be revealed?"
O’Nan’s "Ocean State," "set in a working-class town on the Rhode Island coast," is his latest book and has been described as "a crushing, beautifully written, and profoundly compelling novel about sisters, mothers, and daughters, and the terrible things love makes us do."
The panel is being sponsored by Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books in partnership with Ocean House. A meet-and-greet book-signing opportunity will follow the discussion and a boxed lunch and soft drinks are included.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
