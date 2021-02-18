WESTERLY — Children’s book author Deb Adamson will be the next guest at the Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books virtual story time and Q&A on Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Adamson is the author of "I Miss Your Sunny Smile," a new children’s board book that aims "to turn a frown upside down," — especially during a time when young children may be missing play dates and other social outings due to COVID-19 and social distancing."
Adamson wrote the lighthearted book, which is written in rhyme, she said in an email, "to illustrate to very young children that everyone has bad days."
The book, illustrated with colorful, engaging watercolor/ mixed-media illustrations by Anne Zimanski, features a small child who loses, then finds, his favorite Teddy Bear.
"After a read-aloud, children may be encouraged to talk about feelings and share ways they can bring back a sunny smile," Adamson said.
"I Miss Your Sunny Smile," is published by independent publisher Blue Manatee Press, which was founded in 2011 with a mission "to create meaningful, enduring books that help bring grown-ups and children together."
Led by a pediatrician, the press' team consists of experts in child development, fine art, and children’s literature.
"Deb Adamson’s delightful book reminds small children that after a while, there’s always a smile," said Positive Psychology Expert Shawn Achor, author of "The Happiness Advantage."
The book is now available for pre-order https://www.banksquarebooks.com/i-miss-your-sunny-smile.
Family health and literacy nonprofits interested in including "I Miss Your Sunny Smile" in their family health advocacy and literacy outreach efforts may contact Blue Manatee Press for information on the book can be ordered at discounted rates, Adamson said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
