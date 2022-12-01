WESTERLY — Bestselling author Serena Burdick has been hooked on books, writing and all things historical ever since she was a 6-year-old and read Joan Aiken's "The Wolves of Willoughby Chase," which takes place in an old manor house in an English countryside.
Now, Burdick is back with "The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey," her next atmospheric historical novel — set in in Edwardian England — which tells a propulsive story of literary secrets, a family curse, and the lengths women will go to take charge of their future.
Next Wednesday, Burdick, the author of the national bestsellers "The Girls With No Names," "Find Me In Havana" and "Girl in The Afternoon," will journey to Ocean House to talk about her book with author Deborah Goodrich Royce as part of Ocean House Author series.
Royce will host the conversation with Burdick who will sign copies of her new novel. Refreshments will be served, including wine and light bites.
"The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey" returns to the same time period as Burdick's "The Girls with No Names" with an empowering feminist message of women controlling their own narratives. Here, a writer’s wife goes missing, creating a literary scandal, and her great-great granddaughter must discover what truly happened to break their family curse.
Set in England in 1898, "The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey" tells the story of when Evelyn first married the famous novelist William Aubrey, dazzled by his brilliance. But their newlywed bliss is brief when William is gripped by writer’s block, and he becomes jealous of Evelyn’s writing talent. When he commits the ultimate betrayal — stealing a draft of her novel and passing it off as his own — Evelyn decides to write her way out of their unhappy marriage.
Fast forward to California, 2006, where Abigail continues to wonder about her father, whose identity was forever lost when her mother unexpectedly died. Or so Abigail thought, until she stumbled upon his photo and a message that her great-great-grandmother was the author Evelyn Aubrey, leading Abigail on a journey to England in search for answers. There, she learns of Evelyn’s shocking disappearance and how London society believed she was murdered. But from what she uncovers about Evelyn, Abigail believes her brilliant great-great-grandmother had another plot up her sleeve.
Burdick, a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in California who studied English literature at Brooklyn College, lives in Western Massachusetts with her husband and two sons.
