MYSTIC — Novelist Robin Lloyd will be in Mystic next week to discuss his newest book, "Hidden Cargo," the third novel that follows the fictional sea captain based loosely on his real-life relative who was from Connecticut and was a friend of Charles Dickens.
Lloyd — a former foreign correspondent for NBC News who covered the White House during the Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations — said in a telephone interview earlier this week that the main character in his book — Navy Lt.Everett Townsend — is based on one of his ancestors.
Lloyd said he made the discovery about his ancestor's literary connections a few year's back as he began researching his first book, which he imagined would be a biography of Capt. Elisha Ely Morgan.
Morgan not only ran away and went to sea at the age of 14, Lloyd discovered, but he became a "great friend" of Charles Dickens — and other members of the London arts and literary scene.
"Dickens even wrote a short story about him," said Lloyd, who will be at Bank Square Books on May 23. "And he and Dickens wrote letters to one another."
Lloyd, who grew up in St. Croix on his family's dairy farm, said he although he initially intended to write a biography of Morgan. After two years of research, he was unable to find enough material for a non-fiction work. With intriguing anecdotes however, and scraps of historical information about Morgan, he decided to try his hand at historical fiction. That effort led to his first book, "Rough Passage to London," which followed a packet ship captain out of Lyme in the 1820s and was loosely based on the true story of Morgan.
Next came "Harbor of Spies," in which a young Everett Townsend is forced to work for a profiteering Spanish merchant who introduces him to a world of spies, blockade runners, and slave traders.
"Hidden Cargo" continues the story of Townsend and is set after the Civil War, where Townsend is charged with investigating the kidnapping of freedmen destined to re-enslavement in the sugar fields of Cuba. The end of the war has left him uncertain about his future but he feels the "tug of Cuba."
His Spanish grandmother — a slave owner who runs a prosperous sugar plantation in the Cuban countryside — is hoping that Everett will return and take over the family business, a prospect that sickens him.
"But she is his only close remaining relative," said Lloyd, "plus, he's interested in a young Cuban woman."
The young woman, Emma, it turns out, is part of a Cuban independence movement.
Publishers Weekly called "Hidden Cargo" a "well-crafted historical pulse-pounder."
Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, likening Lloyd to "other masters of the genre Patrick O'Brien and C.S. Forester," calls it "a triumph. Robin Lloyd has spliced his mastery of sea stories with a mystery saga that reveals a vicious plot to kidnap freed Blacks after the Civil War and sell them back into enslavement in Cuba. This is Lloyd's best and most satisfying book yet.”
