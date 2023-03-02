WESTERLY — Peter Swanson, the best-selling author of eight novels, including "The Kind Worth Killing," which was the winner of the New England Society Book Award, and a finalist for the CWA Ian Fleming Steel Dagger, will be at the United Theatre on Wednesday, March 8.
Swanson, who lives on the North Shore of Massachusetts with his wife and cat, will be a guest in Savoy Bookshop & Café's "Author Talk and Q&A" series for his new book, "The Kind Worth Saving."
In his new book, which has been called "a spectacularly devious novel," the smart and complex private eye Lily Kintner (from "The Kind Worth Killing") starts to follow a possibly adulterous husband.
"There was always something slightly dangerous about Joan," according to a description of the book. "So, when she turns up at private investigator Henry Kimball’s office asking him to investigate her husband, he can’t help feeling ill at ease."
"Just the sight of her stirs up a chilling memory: he knew Joan in his previous life as a high school English teacher, when he was at the center of a tragedy."
Now Joan needs his help in proving that her husband is cheating. But what should be a simple case of infidelity becomes much more complicated when Kimball finds two bodies in an uninhabited suburban home with a “for sale” sign out front. Suddenly it feels like the past is repeating itself, and Henry must go back to one of the worst days of his life to uncover the truth.
Is it possible that Joan knows something about that day, something she’s hidden all these years? Could there still be a killer out there, someone who believes they have gotten away with murder? Henry is determined to find out, but as he steps closer to the truth, a murderer is getting closer to him, and in this hair-raising game of cat and mouse only one of them will survive.
Swanson will discuss his thriller, and his writing and sign copies of his book.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.