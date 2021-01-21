MYSTIC — Much to the joy of her fans, bestselling author Luanne Rice, a much-admired local writer who often includes familiar settings in her bestselling novels (think Watch Hill and Stonington) will release her newest book next month.
And while the "The Shadow Box" won't be released until Feb. 1, readers can pre-order copies and participate in a special Zoom event featuring Rice in conversation with arts writer Rick Koster next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Rice, whose books often center on love, family, nature, and the sea, is the New York Times-bestselling author of 35 novels — including three for young adults — that have been translated into 25 languages.
Several of Rice's novels have been adapted for television, including "Crazy in Love," for TNT, "Blue Moon" for CBS, "Follow the Stars Home" and "Silver Bells" for Hallmark Hall of Fame, and "Beach Girls" for a mini-series on Lifetime.
Her novel "The Beautiful Lost" deals with teen depression, something Rice has experienced herself. She is an advocate for mental health awareness and a participant in McLean Hospital's "Deconstructing Stigma: A Change in Thought Can Change a Life."
Rice contributed a monologue to "Motherhood Out Loud," a play that premiered at Hartford Stage Company and was performed Off-Broadway and at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.
An avid environmentalist, Rice is a creative affiliate of the Safina Center, an organization that "advances the case for Life on Earth by fusing scientific understanding, emotional connection, and a moral call to action."
"The Shadow Box," has been described as "a haunting thriller about how far one wife is willing to go to expose the truth and the lengths someone will go to stop her."
"After artist Claire Beaudry Chase is attacked and left for dead in her home on the Connecticut coast, she doesn't know who she can trust," Rice writes. "But her well-connected husband, Griffin — who is running for governor — is her prime suspect."
Tuesday's event is free, though registration is required to join the Zoom. Signed copies of Rice's books can preordered through the Bank Square and Savoy websites.
