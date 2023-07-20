WESTERLY — Novelist Karen M. McManus, the bestselling author of "One of Us is Lying" and its sequels, will be in conversation with local author Christa Carmen at the Westerly Library next week to discuss "One of Us is Back," her third and the final book in the "One of Us is Lying" trilogy.
"The library was one of my favorite places growing up," McManus said in an email earlier this week, "and I'm looking forward to visiting the Westerly Library and meeting its community of readers."
The author event is being held in partnership with Savoy Bookshop & Café. Copies of McManus' books will be available for purchase and there will be the chance to win an exclusive "Karen M. McManus tour T-shirt."
The tees were created specifically for the tour and will be raffled off at the event but attendance is required to win. Each tour stop will receive the shirt in a different color and each shirt features the names of the entire Bayview Crew.
"One of Us is Lying," a "modern take" on the famous '80s movie "The Breakfast Club," spent 129 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and was optioned as a pilot by NBC.
"I’ve wanted to be a writer since I was eight years old," McManus told Publishers Weekly last year. "I wrote my first story then and kept going until college, when I decided it wasn’t a practical dream.
"Many years later, I was driving to work one day when the theme song from 'The Breakfast Club' came on, and I thought it could be interesting to write a modern take on that story with a dark twist," she said. "When I got home that night, I started 'One of Us is Lying'. I thought it would be a standalone novel, but the characters and the town of Bayview were never far from my mind. A few years later I released 'One of Us is Next,' and now I’ve written a third book, 'One of Us is Back', which will complete the series."
With seven novels under her belt, McManus' star continues to shine brightly in the literary space, as her books find not only teen but adult readers across the globe. The characters that readers met in both "One of Us is Lying" and "One of Us is Next" have returned in the final book, which includes a dangerous game, secrets, and the return of a familiar face. But when one of the crew ends up missing, the rest realize that what has been going on in Bayview since Simon’s death doesn’t look like it is ending anytime soon. Summer is about to turn the heat up, and no one may be safe from getting burned.
The event is free but registration is required. To register, visit westerlylibrary.org/event.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
