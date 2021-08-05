WESTERLY — Debbi Michiko Florence, the popular author of books for middle-grade readers, will be at Savoy Bookshop & Café next Sunday for the launch of her newest novel, "Just Be Cool, Jenna Sakai," a companion novel to her very first middle-grade novel, "Keep it Together, Keiko Carter."
Both stories deal with middle school friendships and conflict, with a fun element of delicious comfort food, according to Anastasia Soroko, event coordinator for the book shop.
The book, says Florence on her website, "is full of family drama and first crushes, independent girls, and friendship."
The story centers around Jenna Sakai, who, realizes, after getting dumped over winter break, that it just confirms what she learned from her parents’ messy divorce: "relationships are risky and only lead to disappointment."
So, even though she still has to see her ex-boyfriend at newspaper club, Jenna is going to be totally heartless this semester — no boys, just books.
But keeping her cool isn’t always easy. Jenna’s chief competition for a big journalism scholarship is none other than her ex-bf. Plus, her best friend Keiko always seems busy with her own boyfriend. And cute-but-incredibly-annoying Rin Watanabe keeps stealing her booth at the diner she’s been hiding at every day after school. Rin is every bit as stubborn and detached as Jenna. And the more Jenna gets to know him, the more intriguing a mystery he seems. Soon Jenna is starting to realize that being a loner is kind of, well, lonely. And letting people in might just be a risk worth taking.
Soroko said the in person book launch party will include "treats from Pompelmo Gelateria, special prizes from Debbi, and all around good cheer."
A third-generation Japanese American and native Californian, Florence lives in Connecticut with her husband, rescue dog, rabbit, and duck. Visit her online at debbimichikoflorence.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
