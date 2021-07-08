MYSTIC — Deb Adamson is feeling pretty grateful these days. While using Zoom during a pandemic to share news of a new book isn't the best way to get the word out, Adamson, a children's book author, said she will be "proudly launching" the first in a series of outdoor book signings for Bank Square Books in Mystic on Saturday.
"I will be outside the bookstore at the whale this coming Saturday," said Adamson in an email this week, "signing copies of my board book, 'I Miss Your Sunny Smile.'"
"I am so excited to be doing an in-person book signing," she added, noting that the bookstore will continue with a series of authors signing books on the sidewalk after her debut on Saturday.
Also, she said, for every book purchased on Saturday, she will donate a copy of "I Miss Your Sunny Smile," to Child And Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut.
So many children of all ages suffered due to the pandemic and the associated isolation, she said, so "I want to do my part by donating copies of my book which illustrates that bad days come and bad days go."
Adamson will also be offering giveaways of plush bear blankets and other "fun, free swag" associated with the book.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
