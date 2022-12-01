PROVIDENCE — Aurea Ensemble will present its annual holiday concert next week, with a "magical amalgamation of music and words" in Dylan Thomas' "A Child’s Christmas in Wales."
The heartwarming performance ushers in the season with Aurea’s "unparalleled elixir of music and words," weaving together the classic Dylan Thomas story with musical interludes of festive chamber music and traditional English carols. In addition to the Dylan Thomas story, the program will include poetry of Tennyson, Dickinson and Kooser, with the chamber music of Britten, Handel and Clarke with traditional English carols.
The concert is a concert for all ages, according to Consuelo Sherba, the ensemble's artistic director.
"It's an uplifting event for children and adults alike," she said, noting that the ensemble is "delighted" to welcome back acclaimed actors and spoken-word artists Malcolm and Elizabeth Ingram, whose appearance with Aurea last season was warmly received.
The husband-and-wife team have performed in theater, television, and film, both nationally and internationally. The program will also feature Chris Turner, harmonica virtuoso, who will share his unique improvisations of classic carols.
"We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth and Malcolm back to Providence for our annual holiday concert," Sherba said. "Their vast experience brings such authenticity to this production, with stage credits that include the BBC, London’s West End, the Royal Court and National Theatres, and in the United States, Shakespeare and Company, Lenox, numerous regional theaters and even Comedy Central. Audiences can get ready for a holiday trip to another place and time!”
For 19 years, Aurea Ensemble’s programs have attracted a loyal following, largely through word-of-mouth. The audience engages in the ensemble’s joyous pursuit to investigate and invigorate the harmony of music and the spoken word. This amalgam creates concerts that become worlds unto themselves, each event a respite from the distractions and chaos in everyday life.
Aurea is committed to arts access for everyone and is, therefore, offering a pay-what-you-can option for this program.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
