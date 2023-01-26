PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island-based Aurea Ensemble — a performance ensemble engaged in a joyous pursuit to investigate and invigorate the harmony of music and the spoken word — will reprise "Eating Poetry," its 2022 performance of music and poetry, on Sunday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Providence.
The program's title refers to two poems in the program that span eight centuries. One is by the 13th-century Persian poet Rumi, and the other is by the late Mark Strand, a contemporary American poet.
Aurea Artistic Director Consuelo Sherba said the program promises to "feed the soul and nourish the senses."
"The choice of poetry and music symbolizes the absolute essentialness of art, from ancient times and distant cultures to the present and their great overarching connections," Sherba said. "This project has been full of new discoveries for all of us.”
"Eating Poetry" is a veritable feast, from start to finish, she added. "It opens with the words of Enheduanna, a 23rd-century BC Sumerian high priestess and earliest known poet in the world — whose life and influence are the subject of an exhibit now on display at the J.P. Morgan Library in New York City."
As the program unfolds, she said, it continues with poetry by a diverse group of artists, two of whom inspired the title of the program — Rumi and Strand.
Such delectable words are woven together with Aurea’s special blend of chamber music, celebrating the work of Mozart, Rebecca Clarke, José Elizondo, and Ernst von Dohnanyi, along with the soaring harmonica improvisations of Chris Turner and readings presented by Nigel Gore.
Based in Rhode Island and founded more than 15 years ago, Aurea is an eclectic chamber ensemble that explores the relationship between music and the spoken word. The group takes its name from Catena Aurea Homeri, or the Golden Chain of Homer, a symbol of 18th-century esoteric alchemy — the combining of disparate elements into a divine new element. This is the very definition of every Aurea event: a new kind of artistic experience is created out of the group’s strong framework of classical, folk and contemporary music performed together with eloquent poetry, journals and prose.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
