PROVIDENCE — Aurea Ensemble, an eclectic chamber ensemble that explores the relationship between music and the spoken word, will mark Women's History Month with a program featuring Fanny Mendelssohn’s "String Quartet" and Florence Price’s "Piano Quintet."
“We are so excited to present two full-scale, dramatic chamber works by two remarkable women, living in disparate worlds, a century apart, whose work is finally beginning to get the recognition it deserves," said Aurea Artistic Director Consuelo Sherba.
African American pianist, singer and composer Florence Price’s rich A minor piano quintet was rediscovered in 2009 in an abandoned house in Illinois, once Price’s summer home, along with a trove of manuscripts, some of which had never been seen before. Aurea’s performance will be a Rhode Island premiere, as this quintet has only recently been edited and recorded.
“We continue to learn more and more about the breadth and impact of Florence Price, who had the distinction of being the first African American woman to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra and was an important player in the Chicago Black Renaissance, having collaborated with Langston Hughes and Marian Anderson, among many others,” said Sherba.
After her death in 1953, at the age of 66, Price’s work was "unfortunately, largely forgotten or overlooked, as more avant-garde trends garnered more attention," Sherba added.
"We are delighted to pair this significant addition to the canon of 20th century American chamber music with Maya Angelou’s poetry," she said, "which we feel resonates so powerfully with Price’s deep spirituality. Both Price and Angelou were born in Arkansas, she noted.
The string quartet of Fanny Hensel Mendelssohn, German pianist and composer (sister of her more famous brother, Felix), is an equally compelling and significant work, Sherba said, and "one deserving of much more exposure."
It is one of many that have been recently discovered, she explained, more than a century after her death. In the case of Hensel, Sherba said, "her aristocratic background prevented her from the unseemly practice of outwardly pursuing the serious work of a composer, and more specifically, publishing under her own name."
Plans were finally underway for Hensel to pursue publication of her work when her life was cut short at the age of 41, she said.
"Fanny Mendelssohn’s fervent words, along with those of contemporary writers and fellow salonnieres, George Sand and Fanny Lewald, frame the strong emotions of the piece," she said, "giving context to the growing Suffrage movement and the plight of all women in the mid-19th century.
Based in Rhode Island and founded more than 15 years ago, Aurea Ensemble takes its name from Catena Aurea Homeri, or the Golden Chain of Homer, a symbol of 18th-century esoteric alchemy — the combining of disparate elements into a divine new element.
"This is the very definition of every Aurea event," said Sherba, "a new kind of artistic experience is created out of the group’s strong framework of classical, folk and contemporary music performed together with eloquent poetry, journals and prose."
Aurea often collaborates with guest artists such as musicians, actors, puppeteers, dancers and visual artists.
Guest artist Rose Weaver will join Aurea for the performance.
"Rose was Aurea’s first choice for the readings, highlighting the two major musical works," said Sherba. "We are thrilled to be working with Rose, again, and are so fortunate to have found a date while she is ending her run in Trinity Repertory Theater’s wonderful production of August Wilson’s play, ‘Gem of the Ocean.’"
"Rose’s great theatrical and vocal talents, along with her personal activism and great knowledge and appreciation of Maya Angelou, are a perfect match for the gravitas of this program along with Chris Turner’s brilliant harmonica improvisations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.