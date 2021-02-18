NEW LONDON — Famed folk duo Atwater Donnelly will be the next guests at Friday Night Folk at All Souls, the New London-based organization that has been delighting folk music fans from all over New England since 1989.
The series has gone virtual during these pandemic days and Atwater Donnelly — Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly — who are based in Warren, will give their concert remotely.
The highly praised husband-wife duo, known for blending "gorgeous vocals with an astounding array of instruments including the mountain dulcimer, old-time banjo, tin whistle, guitar, mandolin, harmonica, limberjacks and feet" have traveled extensively to perform and find their songs and dances. They have produced seven books, 13 recordings that receive international airplay, and were featured in a documentary by their son, Uriah Donnelly.
Through the years, folk music fans from all over New England have enjoyed the music of artists such as Richard Shindell, Red Molly, John Gorka, Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion, David Mallett, Patty Larkin, Geoff Kaufman, Utah Philips, Cheryl Wheeler, Gordon Bok, Bill Staines, Bill Morrissey, Vance Gilbert, Aztec Two-Step,Voco, Ida Red, Work o’ the Weavers, The Burns Sisters, and emma’s revolution.
To register for Friday's concert, contact aubreyfolk@aol.com for Zoom link.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
