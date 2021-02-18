Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Periods of snow. High 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.