WESTERLY — Peter Asher really is coming to Westerly next week to share his multimedia experience with local fans, and the United Theatre will become a hot spot for classic rock aficionados and anyone who grew up loving the music of the '60s and '70s.
As local fans are aware, Asher — half of the 1960s British singing duo Peter and Gordon and a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — had to cancel his show "Peter Asher: A Musical Memoir of the '60s and Beyond," originally scheduled for last fall, due to a pandemic surge.
Next Thursday, Asher will be in town, promises the folks at the theater, and fans are encouraged to "float back in time to revisit the British Invasion, Twiggy, and 'hippie culture' phenomenon."
And who couldn't benefit from once again hearing that haunting refrain about a "World Without Love" right about now?
A two-time Grammy-winner for Producer of the Year, Asher went on from his singing role with Peter and Gordon — where he crooned such chart-toppers as "I Go to Pieces," "True Love Ways" and "Lady Godiva" — to become a music executive with the Beatles' Apple Records. He was also a producer/manager who handled the careers of James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and a host of others.
Last summer he performed with Kate Taylor on Martha's Vineyard at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs, when, according to the Vineyard Gazette, "a joyful crowd of close to 800 music-lovers turned out for Kate Taylor's record-release party."
Although it was a celebration of Taylor's album release, Asher served as a sort of emcee and told stories of first meeting Kate's brother James, whom he would soon sign as Apple Records' debut artist in 1968. Asher became James Taylor's manager and then met the entire musical Taylor family.
The United show next week will include film footage and photos from Asher's personal archive and is brought to life with a "storyteller's gift, transporting audiences back to the heart of '60s popular culture," according to a program from Asher's team.
"Icons such as Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Marianne Faithful, Yoko Ono, Carole King, James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt are among the cast of characters in this narrative," according to the program notes, "along (of course) with the greatly missed Gordon Waller."
The show will bring the audience through the earliest days of Asher's journey all the way to the present day, and projects including his SiriusXM radio show on the Beatles Channel, "From Me to You," the program promises. Praise for Asher and his show has come from Steve Martin who said, "An all-around charming and delightful fellow — he reminisces about his whole career and it is highly entertaining," and Linda Ronstadt who added, "Everybody should go and see it — I've seen it myself twice."
