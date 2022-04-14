NEW LONDON — They opened for Livingston Taylor earlier this year in Norfolk, Conn., but next week they'll take to the stage all by themselves for Friday Night Folk in New London.
Ash and Eric L’Esperance, a married duo who go by the name Ash & Eric (and were once known as The Promise is Hope), hail from Worcester, Mass., the city they say is "the gritty heart of the Industrial Revolution." In Worcester, they say "they find beauty in the challenge of being artists in this stubbornly independent city."
Known for embracing "life’s hard edges," they are also known for making music that "reflects the hope and pain we all experience, sung in voices as vulnerable and honest as their lyrics," says a post on their website.
"Their songs feel like a warm welcome, a shoulder to lean on and a hand to hold at the end of a long day. In addition to top-tier writing, their warm harmonies, swirling acoustic guitars, and easy stage presence have earned them a dedicated following in the Northeast folk scene," the website says.
Their highly-anticipated third LP was recorded, mixed and produced entirely by Eric at a boarding school in western Massachusetts and will be released in early 2022 alongside an accompanying short film.
For more about Friday Night Folk, visit www.fridaynightfolk.org. For more about the performers, visit www.ashandericmusic.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
