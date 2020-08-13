MYSTIC — Arts Café Mystic will present a live program tomorrow, featuring six student poet laureates, including Westerly High School student Vic Raymond.
"Youth Will Be Served" will take place at 7 p.m. on the patio behind the Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St. in Mystic.
The featured poet for the evening will be Elizabeth Thomas who will lead a master class with the students.
Attendance is limited and there are fewer than 20 tickets available. Social distancing and outdoor regulations will be strictly adhered to and masks are required.
Visit http://theartscafemystic.org for more information.
