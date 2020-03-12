MYSTIC — The Arts Café Mystic, now in its 26th year, continues this month with its popular programs featuring poets and musicians.
"We have a wonderful lineup in store for you and we are so excited to be headed into another season with all of you," Artistic Director Lisa Starr, the former state poet for Rhode Island, said in a recent email.
"On Friday, March 20, 2020, two wonderful events will occur," Starr said. "The first is that the dear friend we call spring will officially return to us at 4:49 a.m., with its birdsong and blossoms and bluster. And the second is that the Arts Café Mystic will officially resume its 26th year with its spring offerings of inspiring words and music, blended with the warmth of community, all within the beautiful space of the Mystic Museum of Art."
The first event of the season, on March 20, will feature Poet Elizabeth Thomas, who will be accompanied by a musical guest, Kat McLaughlin. The evening will include "Youth Will Be Served," which honors student poets laureate from southeastern Connecticut.
On Friday, April 10, guests will be poet and essayist Carol Ann Davis, and musical guest, Sweet Mercy. On May 15, the featured poet will be Javier Zamora and musical guests will be Kim Trusty and Cathy Clasper-Torch.
Tickets will be sold at the door and are $15 for general admission and $5 for students. Doors open at 7 p.m. for art gallery viewing before the program. For more information, contact Lisa Starr at info@theartscafemystic.org. Visit the website at www.theartscafemystic.org or follow The Arts Café Mystic on Facebook.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
