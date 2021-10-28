MYSTIC — Arts Café Mystic — the beloved local poetry and music series that has been presenting readings by nationally acclaimed poets and writers for the last 20 years — has always been cutting edge and has always been welcoming.
This Friday, the series will combine the two elements and break new ground with its first-ever open mic event, according to Artistic Director Lisa Starr.
Starr, Rhode Island's fourth Poet Laureate and founder of the Block Island Poetry Project, has been leading the café since 2019, when she took the reins from Christie Max Williams.
Called "Voices From Our Village," the program will feature live poetry readings Starr said, followed by a musical program from the CarLeans.
"Twenty members of our community will take the stage to perform a favorite poem, or a poem or song of their own," Starr said, noting that the café will be moving back into the main gallery of the Mystic Museum of Art for Friday's event.
Recapping the months since COVID-19 interrupted our lives, Starr noted that "we are all at the 18-month mark" with the global pandemic.
"A year-and-a-half of this timelessness and uncertainty and steps forward and steps back," she wrote. "It is easy, I think, to feel like we will never be out of this mess, when in fact we are making great steps forward every day."
After all, she noted, "a year and a half ago we were locked in our homes, a year ago we couldn’t visit our elderly relatives in assisted living; 6 months ago still couldn’t gather indoors to celebrate graduations or grieve our deceased."
Lately, she said, she's been thinking about "how lucky we are to come together as a community, in person, to celebrate poetry, the arts, and most importantly, each other."
"A year and a half ago we celebrated National Poetry Month virtually with our wonderful presentation of 'In This Together,' a video of 30 of us reciting one of our own, or a favorite poem," she said. "We will be taking this full circle on Friday."
"So, come join us, in (masked) person in the amazing, newly renovated galleries at Mystic Museum of Art," Starr added. "Come celebrate the spoken word, and the joy of live music, and the new rug we’ve been waiting to use for a year and a half."
For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org/home.
