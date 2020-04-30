WESTERLY — If there's anyone who can make sure that National Poetry Month goes out in glory, it's Lisa Starr, the ingenious artistic director of the Arts Café Mystic.
Soon after the coronavirus appeared on the scene — making it clear that the Arts Café would have to postpone or cancel their scheduled spring shows — Starr, emerita Poet Laureate of Rhode Island set out to create something new and different. Something that would "feel like a party ... filled with music, poetry, and cabin fever."
Tonight at 7, that something will make its debut in the form of "Arts Café Mystic — In This Together," on the final day of April — the month set aside to remind people of the essential role poets play in our lives and in our culture and that poetry really matters.
Starr said the project, a "montage" featuring 31 short videos of local people reading a poem of their choice, was created to "be a fun way to celebrate both National Poetry Month ... and the wonderful and eclectic folks who comprise our audience."
Viewers who log onto the Arts Café Mystic website tonight can expect to see a range of readers — from Arts Café co-founder Melanie Greenhouse reading Wendell Berry's "The Peace Wild Things" to Mystic Museum of Art's Executive Director Susan Fisher reading an excerpt from “Ulysses” by Alfred, Lord Tennyson.
Avondale resident Christopher Greenleaf, who has has helped with technical aspects at the Arts Café since the early days of the series, and who also curates Music Matters at La Grua Center, contributes his segment by playing "l'Oiseau Bleu," — "a ripping Québecois tune," he said — on harmonica followed by several verses of W.B. Yeats' "Down by the Salley Garden" — in song.
"I am super, super, super happy," said Starr earlier this week, just hours after the project had been completed. "It's unrehearsed, it's elegant, it's patchwork, it's homespun and it's such a tribute to our community."
"There are definitely a couple of moments that call for dancing," said Starr with a laugh, "dancing in people's living rooms."
Starr is quick to point out that the project was a joint effort involving Café board members, volunteers from the Groton Public Library ... and of course the guest readers.
Initially, Starr said, months ago, when the renowned literature and music series went on hiatus, she and members of the board of directors began discussing the idea of virtual programming.
But for Starr, the idea of the poets reading alone into a camera just exaggerated her "sense of isolation and despair."
"We're so much about community," said Starr, who has received two Rhode Island Fellowships for poetry and twice won the Nancy Potter Prize for fiction. And there's something to be said about all that "noise before the show," she added, and reading before a live audience.
Then came the "beautiful moment" when Shawn Greeley, the municipal video specialist at the Groton Public Library, and his colleague Liam O'Donell, said they could create the montage.
"We've had a long relationship with the arts cafe," said Greeley, noting that Groton Municipal Television is part of the library and has been taping and airing events for the cafe since the series began. "We've been working together for many years."
Greeley called it a "no-brainer" when Starr consulted him with the idea to "create something special for each other and the dedicated members of our audience."
"It was such a great idea," he said, "and it's been so much fun seeing what people have done. It's tremendous ... just amazing."
Starr said Greeley was also able to weave in some music performed by well-known vocalist Kim Trusty, who was once described as "a true Rhode Island treasure."
Trusty, a vocal powerhouse known for singing jazz, blues, gospel and soul and who was going to be the cafe's May musical guest, performs Bill Withers' "Lovely Day."
"It feels so good," said Starr. "I love the goofiness of of it ... the way it reminds me of community auditions and I love this amazingly rich pool of talent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.